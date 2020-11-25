Is Bill Barr Dead ? No Attorney General Bill Barr’s Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American Author and politician Ron Paul has died.

Who is Bill Barr

William Pelham Barr is an American attorney serving as the 85th United States Attorney General since 2019, previously holding the office from 1991 to 1993. From 1973 to 1977, Barr was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency during his schooling years. He then served as a law clerk to judge Malcolm Richard Wilkey. Wikipedia

Office: United States Attorney General since 2019

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Bill Barr is fine and alive .

DEVELOPING: Awaiting official confirmation that Attorney General William Pelham Barr Aged 70, 85th United States Attorney General since 2019, and previously holding the office from 1991 to 1993, has died. pic.twitter.com/uhCatSxl8J — ❌Dr. Alex Karman❌ (@karmaal2010) November 25, 2020

Maybe, just like several others, have been dead for some while because of the heinous crimes they committed but allowing their stories to be played out. Evil has been running this country and ruining innocent lives for decades. The only way to tell us in a way so we…. — EttaCandy (@EttaKandee) November 25, 2020

Somebody made a wisecrack, I guess, and said Bill Barr is dead (since no one has seen him) and all the panicky peepee pants kiddies are spreading it around like it’s news. Sheesh, people. (I’ll feel like an idiot if he’s actually dead, though.) — Rhenda Pence (@_Representative) November 25, 2020