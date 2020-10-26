Is Brent Musburger Dead ? No Brent Musburger Death Story is a Hoax.

By | October 26, 2020
0 Comment

Is Brent Musburger Dead ? No Brent Musburger Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American sportscaster Brent Woody Musburger has died.

Who is Brent Musburger

Brent Woody Musburger is an American sportscaster, currently the lead broadcaster and managing editor at Vegas Stats and Information Network and radio play-by-play voice for the Las Vegas Raiders. According to  Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Brent Woody Musburger is fine and alive .

Image result for rip

 

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.