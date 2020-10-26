Is Brent Musburger Dead ? No Brent Musburger Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American sportscaster Brent Woody Musburger has died.

Who is Brent Musburger

Brent Woody Musburger is an American sportscaster, currently the lead broadcaster and managing editor at Vegas Stats and Information Network and radio play-by-play voice for the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Brent Woody Musburger is fine and alive .