Is BS Chandrasekhar Dead ? No BS Chandrasekhar Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Former India leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Former India leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar, who was admitted to hospital on Monday after complaining of fatigue and slurred speech, is stable.

“He is stable and likely to be shifted from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to ward shortly,” said a spokesperson of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Who is BS Chandrasekhar

Bhagwat Subramanya Chandrasekhar is an Indian former cricketer who played as a leg spinner. Considered among the top echelon of leg spinners, Chandrasekhar along with E.A.S. Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an Indian / American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

BS Chandrasekhar is fine and alive .