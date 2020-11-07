Is Denise Ondish a dead voter.

Has anyone been able to find an obituary for a”Denise Ondish” from Allegheny County, Pa who supposed passed on October 22, 2020? I ask because of Trump’s lawyers using her as an example of fraud today.

Well, well. Denise Ondish died 10-22-20. She then applied for an absentee ballot on 10-23-20. Nice trick. Then it got mailed back to her on 10-24-20. Somehow she voted an mailed it back by 11-2-20. Denise is some amazing woman. Wonder who’s going to prison for that one.