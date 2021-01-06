Is Dr. Dre Dead ? No Dr. Dre Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American rapper Dr. Dre has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.
Who is Dr. Dre
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Dr. Dre is fine and alive .
Comments and Reactions
Mutahar wrote
Man not two weeks in this year and dr Dre has a brain aneurysm. Get well soon king
Dan
Dam. This whole time I thought Dr Dre was already dead locked in slim shadys basement
Wait a minute? I thought dr. Dre was already dead… Because Eminem said that he was locked in his basement in that rap song he made… you mean to be telling me that wasn’t real?
ScarShortcakeSparkles
i swear if 2021 takes dr. dre this year will already be dead to me
Ryan hashtags
Dam. This whole time I thought Dr Dre was already dead locked in slim shadys basement
