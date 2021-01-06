Is Dr. Dre Dead ? No Dr. Dre Death Story is a Hoax.

By | January 6, 2021
0 Comment

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American rapper Dr. Dre has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

Who is Dr. Dre

Andre Romelle Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre, is an American rapper, record producer, audio engineer, record executive, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and was previously co-owner of Death Row Records. Wikipedia
Born18 February 1965 (age 55 years), Compton, California, United States
SpouseNicole Young (m. 1996)

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Dr. Dre is fine and alive .

 

