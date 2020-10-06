Is Dr Luke Dead ? No Dr Luke Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American record producer Dr Luke has died.

Who is Dr Luke

Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald (born September 26, 1973),[3] known professionally as Dr. Luke, is an American record producer, songwriter, and singer. His professional music career began in the late night television sketch comedy Saturday Night Live as its house band’s lead guitarist in 1997 and producing remixes for artists such as Bon Jovi and Gravediggaz. He came into music prominence in 2004 for producing Kelly Clarkson’s single “Since U Been Gone” with Swedish record producer Max Martin. According to his profile on Wikipedia 

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Dr. Luke is fine and alive .

