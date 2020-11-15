Is Drake Dead ? No Drake Death Story is a Hoax.

By | November 15, 2020
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Canadian rapper Drake has died.

Who is Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. A prominent figure in popular music, Drake is credited for popularizing the Toronto sound.
BornOctober 24, 1986 (age 34 years), Toronto, Canada

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Drake is fine and alive .

 

Drake - Age, Parents & Songs - Biography

