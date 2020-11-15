Is Drake Dead ? No Drake Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Canadian rapper Drake has died.
Who is Drake
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Drake is fine and alive .
Bro my heart dropped when I saw Drake is dead..Jesus Christ
— Papimiggi (@miggismallzz) November 15, 2020
#RIPdrake Oh relax, Drake isn’t dead. I think it’s @realDonaldTrump fuckin’ with ya because he doesn’t have anything else to do. Geez. Google is your friend, people!!!https://t.co/iIbS0Re7Aw
— Nicole Chardenet (@nchardenet) November 15, 2020
twitter really got rip drake trending for no fucking reason that nigga is NOT dead tighten the fuck up
— aj🎒 (@aIessiooo) November 15, 2020
one time i convinced my friends that drake was dead bc i was laughing so hard at my own prank that i was weeping #RIPdrake
— soPHia (@sophgriz) November 15, 2020
