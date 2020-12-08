Is Ed Sheeran Dead – Did Ed Sheeran Die ? No Ed Sheeran Death Story may be Hoax, see what happened.

December 8, 2020
Is Ed Sheeran Dead – Did Ed Sheeran Die ? No Ed Sheeran Death Story may be Hoax, see what happened.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is English singer, songwriter, musician Edward Christopher Sheeran has died. According to some statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Who is Ed Sheeran ? 

Edward Christopher Sheeran is an English singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor. After first recording music in 2004, he began gaining attention through YouTube.

Born: February 17, 1991 (age 29) in Halifax, United Kingdom
Education: Thomas Mills High School

Ed Sheeran Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an English / American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

 

Edward Christopher Sheeran is fine and alive .

