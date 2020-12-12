Is George Soros Dead ? No George Soros Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist, George Soros has died. According to statements posted on social media on December 9. 2020.

Who is George Soros

George Soros, Hon FBA is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist. As of May 2020, he had a net worth of $8.3 billion, having donated more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations.

Net worth: 8.6 billion USD (2020) Forbes

George Soros Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

George Soros is fine and alive .