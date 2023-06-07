“Is God Is play”: “5 Reasons Why ‘Is God Is’ Will Leave You Breathless”

“Is God Is”: A Play That Will Have You Gripping on for Dear Life

When was the last time you experienced a night of thrills, kills, and deep, dark questions about how far you’d go for your family or your ‘God’? If your answer is “a very long time” or “never,” then you need to watch the Melbourne Theatre Company’s award-winning production of “Is God Is.”

This play is so gripping and gruesome that it will have you on the edge of your seat while showing you a good time. Here are five reasons why “Is God Is” is a must-watch play.

Violence and Vengeance

“Is God Is” tells the violent and vengeful story of twin sisters Racine and Anaia and their cross-country mission of revenge. When they discover that their dead-beat dad caused the fire that left them with horrific injuries, their mother sends them to destroy him. This sets off a series of events that reveals the carnage, chaos, and comic realities of intergenerational trauma.

The play will have you questioning the moral complexities of what actions, events, memories, and moments can justify violence, how and where it starts, and how and when it ends.

It’s Like a Movie, but Better

“Is God Is” is a co-production with Sydney Theatre Company that premiered in Melbourne in June. The play has won the Relentless Award, which rewards work that is challenging, relentlessly truthful, fearless, and passionate.

Apart from its award-winning writing by Aleshea Harris, the play calls upon tried and tested film techniques, whether it be chapter headings, slow-motion scenes or narration. What makes this experience special is that it is right here, live in front of your eyes, with a truly unique performance every night.

Despite All This, You’ll Still Laugh

Somehow, the production still finds room for comedy. The humour is found in the strong bond between the two leads, who’s modern banter reminds us of a sister, a cousin, a daughter, someone we all know. The ensemble cast reveals the comic absurdity of the bleak ordinariness of everyday life and the mundane, coupled with bursts of heightened action.

There’s even comedy in the costumes. Chuck Hall, a lawyer character in the play, has his outfit explained in Harris’ unique, observant style.

A Must-See Cast

“Is God Is” features powerhouse duo Henrietta Enyonam Amevor and Masego Pitso as the aggrieved sisters, who are supported and surrounded by a superb cast, all bringing their own cultural context to the production. This ensemble brings new energy, perspectives, and local talent to a play that explores the nuances of Black American expression.

“Is God Is” Totally Rewrites the Trope of the “Angry Black Woman”

“Is God Is” turns the trope of the “Angry Black Woman” on its head and reclaims and rewrites what it means to be an “Angry Black Woman” and why. The twins don’t seek to just simply survive, but to right wrongs and demand justice for themselves and their family.

The characters are crafted with complexity, and they’ll have you questioning why you ever accepted such basic and boring depictions of Black women in the past.

In conclusion, “Is God Is” is a must-watch play that will have you gripping on for dear life. The season runs from June 19 to July 15, with discounted tickets available for under 30s and some sessions offering audio described performances, Auslan interpretation, or captions. Don’t miss out on this thrilling and thought-provoking production.

Contemporary Theatre African-American Playwrights Feminist Themes Southern Gothic Sisterhood Relationships