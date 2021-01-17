Is Hlengiwe Mhlaba Dead ? No Hlengiwe Mhlaba Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that South African gospel musician Hlengiwe Mhlaba has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

Who is Hlengiwe Mhlaba`

Hlengiwe Mhlaba is a South African gospel musicvian wioth songs like “Remember Me We Praise Jesus I Love You Lord Sweet Jesus It Is Well Living Waters Never Give Up and lots more

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba is fine and alive .