Is Iain Armitage Dead ? No Young Sheldon Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American child actor and theater critic Iain Armitage has died.

Who is Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage is an American child actor and theater critic. He is best known for his starring roles as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, and Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. Wikipedia
Born2008 (age 12 years), Georgia
ParentsEuan MortonLee Armitage
GrandparentRichard Lee Armitage
Upcoming moviePAW Patrol: The Movie

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Iain Armitage is fine and alive .

 

