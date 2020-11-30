Is Iain Armitage Dead ? No Young Sheldon Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American child actor and theater critic Iain Armitage has died.

Who is Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage is an American child actor and theater critic. He is best known for his starring roles as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, and Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. Wikipedia

Born: 2008 (age 12 years), Georgia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Iain Armitage is fine and alive .