Is Iain Armitage Dead ? No Young Sheldon Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American child actor and theater critic Iain Armitage has died.
Who is Iain Armitage
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Iain Armitage is fine and alive .
