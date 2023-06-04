Is It Bad To Hold In A Sneeze : The Dangers of Holding in a Sneeze: What You Need to Know

What You Should Be Aware of When Suppressing a Sneeze

Is It Bad To Hold In A Sneeze?

Sneezing is a natural reflex that our body uses to expel any irritants or foreign particles that enter our nose. However, sometimes, we are in a situation where sneezing may not be appropriate, like in a meeting or a public place. In such cases, we tend to hold our breath or try to suppress the sneeze. But, is it bad to hold in a sneeze?

What Happens When We Sneeze?

Before we understand the impact of holding in a sneeze, let’s first understand the process of sneezing. When we inhale any irritant or foreign substance, it triggers a reaction in our nasal cavity that sends a signal to the brain. The brain then sends a message to the muscles in our stomach and chest to contract. As a result, air is forced out of our mouth and nose, along with the irritants, in the form of a sneeze.

Why Do We Hold In A Sneeze?

There can be several reasons why people hold in a sneeze. Some of the common reasons include:

To avoid disturbing others in a public place

To avoid spreading germs or infection

To avoid embarrassing oneself

To avoid disrupting a conversation or a meeting

Is It Bad To Hold In A Sneeze?

While holding in a sneeze may seem harmless, it can have some adverse effects on our body. When we hold in a sneeze, the pressure in our nasal cavity and throat increases significantly. This sudden increase in pressure can cause damage to the delicate tissues in our nose and throat. In some cases, it can even cause the blood vessels in our eyes to burst.

Moreover, holding in a sneeze can also lead to the accumulation of irritants and foreign substances in our nasal cavity, which can result in nasal congestion or infection. It can also lead to the spread of infection to other parts of the body, as the irritants and pathogens can travel down our respiratory system.

What Are The Risks Of Holding In A Sneeze?

The risks of holding in a sneeze can vary depending on the individual and the frequency of sneezing. Some of the common risks associated with holding in a sneeze include:

Rupturing blood vessels in the eyes

Damaging the eardrum

Causing injury to the nose, throat, or chest

Spreading germs and infection to other parts of the body

How To Avoid Holding In A Sneeze?

The best way to avoid holding in a sneeze is to let it out naturally. However, if you are in a situation where sneezing is not appropriate, you can follow these tips to avoid holding in a sneeze:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief while sneezing

Turn your face away from others while sneezing

Take deep breaths and exhale slowly to reduce the urge to sneeze

Excuse yourself from the situation and go to a private place to sneeze

Conclusion

In conclusion, holding in a sneeze may seem harmless, but it can have some adverse effects on our body. It can cause damage to the delicate tissues in our nose and throat, leading to infection and other health problems. Therefore, it is essential to let out a sneeze naturally and follow proper etiquette while doing so. Remember, sneezing is a natural reflex, and it’s okay to sneeze in public places. Just make sure to cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief and follow proper hygiene to avoid spreading germs and infection to others.

——————–

Q: Is it really bad to hold in a sneeze?

A: Yes, it can have negative consequences.

Q: What happens if I hold in a sneeze?

A: Holding in a sneeze can cause damage to your ear drums, throat, and sinuses.

Q: Can holding in a sneeze cause an ear infection?

A: Yes, holding in a sneeze can increase the pressure in your ears and lead to an ear infection.

Q: How can holding in a sneeze harm my throat?

A: Holding in a sneeze can cause the muscles in your throat to contract, leading to irritation and potential damage.

Q: What are the risks of holding in a sneeze?

A: Risks include damage to your eardrums, throat, and sinuses, as well as an increased risk of infection.

Q: Is there a safe way to hold in a sneeze?

A: No, it is not recommended to hold in a sneeze. The best course of action is to sneeze into a tissue or your elbow.

Q: Can holding in a sneeze cause a nosebleed?

A: Yes, holding in a sneeze can cause a rapid increase in blood pressure, which may result in a nosebleed.

Q: What should I do if I can’t sneeze?

A: If you can’t sneeze, it’s best to avoid holding in the sneeze and instead try to breathe through your nose. If you continue to have trouble, see a doctor or allergist.