Is it better to do one long plank or several short ones? : The Plank Debate: One Long Hold or Multiple Short Ones?

The Benefits and Drawbacks of One Long Hold vs. Multiple Short Planks

The plank is a popular exercise that has been a staple in fitness routines for many years. This is because it is a simple but effective exercise that targets the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis. The plank is a favorite among fitness enthusiasts because it is a low-impact exercise that can be done almost anywhere and requires no equipment. However, there is still much debate about the best way to perform the exercise.

One Long Hold

The argument for holding a plank for a long period of time is that it allows the body to fully engage the core muscles for an extended period of time. This can lead to greater strength gains and a more effective workout. Additionally, holding a plank for a long period of time can help improve endurance and mental toughness.

The plank is an isometric exercise, which means that it involves contracting the muscles without actually moving the body. Isometric exercises are effective for building strength because they engage the muscle fibers for a longer period of time. When performing a plank, the core muscles are engaged to maintain a straight line from the head to the heels. This position requires a great deal of abdominal and back strength to maintain. The longer the hold, the more the muscles are challenged and the greater the strength gains.

However, the potential downside to holding a plank for a long period of time is the risk of losing proper form. As the muscles fatigue, it can be difficult to maintain the proper alignment of the body. This can lead to a loss of engagement in the core muscles and reduce the effectiveness of the exercise.

Multiple Short Planks

Supporters of multiple short planks argue that performing several shorter planks can be more beneficial than one long hold. This is because shorter planks allow the body to maintain proper form and technique throughout the exercise. Additionally, shorter planks can be less intimidating for beginners and provide a more manageable starting point for those new to the exercise.

By performing multiple short planks, the body has the opportunity to reset and maintain proper alignment between each set. This can help prevent injury and ensure that the core muscles are fully engaged throughout the exercise.

Another advantage of shorter planks is that they can be less daunting for beginners. Holding a plank for several minutes can be a daunting task for someone new to the exercise. By breaking up the exercise into shorter sets, beginners can build up their endurance and strength gradually.

Individual Goals and Fitness Levels

Ultimately, the best approach to performing planks will depend on individual goals and fitness levels. For those looking to build strength and endurance, longer holds may be more effective. However, for those new to the exercise or looking to focus on proper form and technique, shorter planks may be a better starting point.

It is important to remember that the plank is just one exercise in a comprehensive fitness routine. In order to achieve optimal results, it is important to incorporate a variety of exercises that target all areas of the body. This can help prevent injury and ensure that the body is getting a well-rounded workout.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the debate over whether to perform one long hold or multiple short planks is a valid discussion. Both approaches have their benefits and drawbacks, and the best approach will depend on individual goals and fitness levels. Ultimately, the most important thing is to incorporate the plank exercise into a comprehensive fitness routine that includes a variety of exercises to target all areas of the body.

