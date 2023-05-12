Is it better to plank on elbows or hands? : Elbows vs Hands: The Ultimate Debate on Planking Technique

Planking is a popular exercise in the fitness world that helps to strengthen the core, tone muscles, and improve overall fitness. However, there is an ongoing debate about the best technique to use during the plank exercise, specifically whether to use your elbows or hands while performing the exercise. In this article, we will explore the advantages and disadvantages of each technique and help you decide which one is best for you.

Elbow Planks

Elbow planks are the most common form of planking. In this technique, you start by getting into a push-up position, but instead of lowering your body to the ground, you rest on your forearms. Your elbows should be directly below your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Advantages of Elbow Planks

One of the biggest advantages of elbow planks is that they are easier on your wrists. When you perform the exercise on your hands, you put a lot of pressure on your wrists, which can cause discomfort or even injury. Elbow planks eliminate this problem, making them a great option for people with weak or injured wrists.

Another advantage of elbow planks is that they work your core muscles more effectively. When you rest on your forearms, you engage your core muscles more than when you rest on your hands. This means you get a better workout and see better results.

Disadvantages of Elbow Planks

One of the biggest disadvantages of elbow planks is that they can be more difficult to hold for longer periods of time. When you rest on your forearms, you put more pressure on your elbows, which can cause discomfort or even pain. This means that it may be more challenging to hold an elbow plank for as long as you can hold a hand plank.

Another disadvantage of elbow planks is that they can be harder to get into and out of. When you rest on your forearms, you need to use your upper body strength to lift yourself up and get back into a standing position. This can be challenging for some people, especially those who are new to planking.

Hand Planks

Hand planks are another popular planking technique. In this technique, you start by getting into a push-up position, but instead of lowering your body to the ground, you rest on your hands. Your hands should be directly below your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Advantages of Hand Planks

One of the biggest advantages of hand planks is that they are easier to hold for longer periods of time. When you rest on your hands, you put less pressure on your elbows, which means you can hold the plank position for a longer time. This makes them a great option for people who are looking to build endurance or challenge themselves.

Another advantage of hand planks is that they are easier to get into and out of. When you rest on your hands, you can easily lift yourself up and get back into a standing position. This makes them a great option for people who are new to planking or have limited upper body strength.

Disadvantages of Hand Planks

One of the biggest disadvantages of hand planks is that they can put a lot of pressure on your wrists. When you perform the exercise on your hands, you put a lot of weight on your wrists, which can cause discomfort or even injury. This means that hand planks may not be the best option for people with weak or injured wrists.

Another disadvantage of hand planks is that they don’t work your core muscles as effectively as elbow planks. When you rest on your hands, you don’t engage your core muscles as much as when you rest on your forearms. This means that you may not get as good of a workout or see as good of results.

Which One is Right for You?

When it comes to planking, the best technique for you will depend on your individual fitness level, goals, and any injuries or limitations you may have. If you have weak or injured wrists, elbow planks may be the better option for you. If you’re looking to build endurance or challenge yourself, hand planks may be the better option.

Ultimately, the best way to determine which technique is right for you is to try both and see which one feels most comfortable and effective. You can also talk to a fitness professional or physical therapist to get advice on which technique is best for your specific needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the elbow vs hand plank debate is one that has been going on for years. Both techniques have their advantages and disadvantages, and the best one for you will depend on your individual needs and limitations. Whether you choose to do elbow planks, hand planks, or a combination of both, the important thing is to make sure you’re using proper form and challenging yourself to achieve your fitness goals.

