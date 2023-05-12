Is it cheaper to fly into JFK or LaGuardia? : Flying into JFK vs. LaGuardia: Which Airport is More Affordable?

Flying to New York City – Choosing Between JFK and LaGuardia

New York City is a popular destination for travelers from around the world. It is home to numerous attractions, museums, art galleries, and restaurants that have a global reputation. However, one of the biggest challenges for travelers is choosing which airport to fly into. New York City has three major airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Among these three airports, JFK and LaGuardia are the most popular options. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the cost of flying into JFK vs. LaGuardia.

Distance and Proximity

JFK is located in Queens, about 15 miles southeast of Manhattan. It is the busiest airport in the New York City region and one of the largest international airports in the United States. On the other hand, LaGuardia is located in Queens, about 8 miles northeast of Manhattan. It is the smallest and closest airport to Manhattan.

Transportation

One of the biggest factors that affect the affordability of flying into JFK or LaGuardia is transportation. The cost of getting to and from the airport will significantly impact your travel budget.

JFK offers several transportation options, including taxis, public transportation, shuttle services, and car rentals. Taxis from JFK to Manhattan cost approximately $52, plus tolls and tip. Public transportation options include the AirTrain and the subway. The AirTrain costs $7.75, while the subway costs $2.75. Shuttle services, such as SuperShuttle, cost around $20 to $30 per person. Finally, car rentals start at around $30 per day.

LaGuardia also offers several transportation options, including taxis, public transportation, shuttle services, and car rentals. Taxis from LaGuardia to Manhattan cost approximately $30 to $40, plus tolls and tip. Public transportation options include the M60 bus and the subway. The M60 bus costs $2.75, while the subway costs $2.75. Shuttle services, such as SuperShuttle, cost around $16 to $25 per person. Finally, car rentals start at around $30 per day.

As you can see, the cost of transportation from LaGuardia to Manhattan is significantly less than JFK. Taxis, public transportation, and shuttle services are all cheaper from LaGuardia. If you’re looking for an affordable airport option, LaGuardia is the winner in terms of transportation costs.

Airfare

Now let’s take a look at the cost of airfare to JFK vs. LaGuardia. The cost of airfare will depend on several factors, such as the airline, travel dates, and the time of booking. However, based on historical data, we can compare the average cost of airfare to both airports.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average domestic airfare to JFK in 2019 was $308. The average international airfare to JFK in 2019 was $1,108.

According to the same data, the average domestic airfare to LaGuardia in 2019 was $325. The average international airfare to LaGuardia in 2019 was $1,025.

As you can see, the average airfare to LaGuardia is slightly higher than JFK, but the difference is not significant. If you’re looking for an affordable airport option based on airfare alone, there is no clear winner between JFK and LaGuardia.

Parking

If you’re planning to drive to the airport and park your car, parking fees can also affect the affordability of your trip.

JFK offers several parking options, including long-term parking, daily parking, and hourly parking. Long-term parking rates start at $18 per day, while daily parking rates start at $4 per half-hour. Hourly parking rates start at $8 per hour.

LaGuardia also offers several parking options, including long-term parking, daily parking, and hourly parking. Long-term parking rates start at $39 per day, while daily parking rates start at $10 per half-hour. Hourly parking rates start at $5 per hour.

As you can see, parking fees at LaGuardia are significantly higher than JFK. If you’re planning to drive to the airport and park your car, JFK is the more affordable option.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both JFK and LaGuardia have their advantages and disadvantages in terms of affordability. While LaGuardia is closer to Manhattan and offers cheaper transportation options, JFK has more affordable parking fees. When it comes to airfare, there is no clear winner between the two airports. Ultimately, the decision of which airport to fly into will depend on your travel budget, travel itinerary, and personal preferences.

JFK vs LaGuardia flights cost Best airport to fly into NYC for cost Cheapest airport in New York City JFK and LaGuardia airport cost comparison Affordable flights to New York City