Is it easier to get to Times Square from LaGuardia or JFK? : Navigating New York: Which Airport is Closer to Times Square – LaGuardia or JFK?

New York City – A City That Never Sleeps

New York City, also known as the Big Apple, is one of the most visited cities in the world. It is a hub of culture, entertainment, and business, attracting both domestic and international travelers. The city has three major airports: LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy (JFK), and Newark. However, for travelers who plan on staying in Times Square, the question arises, which airport is closer to Times Square – LaGuardia or JFK? This article will explore the distance, transportation options, and other factors to consider when navigating New York.

Distance

The first thing to consider when deciding which airport is closer to Times Square is the distance. LaGuardia airport is located in Queens, approximately 8 miles from Times Square. On the other hand, JFK airport is located in Jamaica, Queens, about 15 miles from Times Square. In terms of distance, LaGuardia airport is closer to Times Square than JFK airport.

Transportation Options

The second thing to consider is transportation options. Both airports offer several transportation options to get to Times Square. The most popular options include taxis, ride-sharing services, buses, and trains.

Taxis

Taxis are a convenient transportation option, but they can be expensive. Taxis from LaGuardia to Times Square typically cost around $35-$50, while taxis from JFK to Times Square cost around $50-$75, depending on traffic.

Ride-Sharing Services

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are another popular transportation option. The prices for ride-sharing services are similar to taxi fares. However, ride-sharing services are more convenient as they can be ordered through a smartphone app, and you can track the driver’s location.

Buses

Buses are a cheaper transportation option, but they can be slow and not as comfortable as other options. The MTA bus system offers several routes that travel between the airports and Times Square. The fare for a single ride is $2.75.

Trains

Trains are the most affordable transportation option, but they can be confusing for first-time visitors. The MTA subway system offers several routes that travel between the airports and Times Square. The fare for a single ride is $2.75. However, travelers may need to transfer trains to get to their final destination.

Other Factors to Consider

Aside from distance and transportation options, there are other factors to consider when choosing between LaGuardia and JFK airports.

Flight Options

LaGuardia airport mainly serves domestic flights, while JFK airport serves both domestic and international flights. If you are traveling internationally, JFK airport may be the better option.

Flight Delays

Both airports are known for flight delays, especially during peak travel seasons. However, LaGuardia airport is known for having more frequent delays and cancellations than JFK airport. It is essential to plan accordingly and check the flight status before heading to the airport.

Airport Amenities

JFK airport is a more modern airport with several amenities, including restaurants, shops, and lounges. LaGuardia airport is currently undergoing renovations, so amenities may be limited. However, the renovations are expected to improve the airport’s amenities in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both LaGuardia and JFK airports offer transportation options to get to Times Square. However, the distance and transportation options make LaGuardia airport a more convenient option for travelers staying in Times Square. JFK airport may be a better option for international travelers or those seeking more modern airport amenities. Regardless of which airport you choose, it is essential to plan accordingly and check the flight status to avoid delays and cancellations.

