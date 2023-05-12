Is it expensive to eat in Paris? : The Real Cost of Eating in Paris: A Budget Breakdown

Exploring the Cost of Eating in Paris: A Budget Breakdown

As one of the world’s culinary capitals, Paris is renowned for its exquisite cuisine and Michelin-starred restaurants. However, dining out in Paris can be an expensive affair, and many tourists find themselves overspending on meals. To help budget-conscious travelers, we’ve put together a breakdown of the real cost of eating in Paris.

Breakfast in Paris

Breakfast is an important meal in Paris, and many locals start their day with a fresh croissant and café au lait. A croissant can cost around €1.20 at a bakery or café, while a coffee can range from €1 to €4 depending on the location and type of coffee. For a more substantial breakfast, you can opt for a tartine (bread with butter and jam) or a bowl of granola with yogurt. Expect to pay around €5 for a tartine and €6 to €8 for a bowl of granola.

Lunch in Paris

Lunchtime in Paris is typically from 12 pm to 2 pm, and many restaurants offer a prix fixe menu (a set menu with a fixed price). These menus can be a great way to save money while still enjoying a delicious meal. Expect to pay around €15 to €20 for a two-course meal with a glass of wine at a café or bistro. If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience, expect to pay upwards of €30 for a three-course meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

If you’re looking for a quick and affordable lunch, head to a boulangerie (bakery) or traiteur (deli) for a sandwich or quiche. A sandwich can cost around €5 to €8, while a quiche can range from €2 to €5 depending on the size and filling.

Dinner in Paris

Dinner is typically served from 7 pm to 10 pm in Paris, and many restaurants require reservations. If you’re on a tight budget, consider dining early or late to take advantage of happy hour specials or prix fixe menus. At a café or bistro, expect to pay around €20 to €30 for a two-course meal with a glass of wine, while a three-course meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant can cost upwards of €50.

If you’re looking for a more casual dining experience, head to a brasserie for classic French dishes like steak frites (steak and fries) or moules frites (mussels and fries). A main course at a brasserie can cost around €15 to €25.

Drinks in Paris

Drinks can be a significant expense when dining out in Paris. A glass of wine can cost anywhere from €5 to €15 depending on the restaurant and type of wine. If you’re looking to save money, consider ordering a carafe (a small pitcher) of wine instead of individual glasses. Beer and cocktails can also be expensive, with prices ranging from €6 to €15.

If you’re looking to save money, head to a grocery store or wine shop to pick up a bottle of wine to enjoy in your hotel or Airbnb. A bottle of wine can cost as little as €5 at a grocery store and €10 to €20 at a wine shop.

Snacks in Paris

Paris is known for its delicious snacks, from macarons to crepes. Expect to pay around €2 to €3 for a traditional French pastry like a croissant or pain au chocolat. Macarons can cost around €2 to €3 each, while a crepe can range from €3 to €8 depending on the filling.

If you’re looking for something more savory, head to a street vendor for a falafel or a jambon-beurre (ham and butter) sandwich. A falafel can cost around €5 to €8, while a jambon-beurre can cost as little as €3.

Tips for Saving Money on Eating in Paris

If you’re on a tight budget, there are several ways to save money while still enjoying Paris’s culinary delights. Here are some tips:

Opt for a prix fixe menu: Many restaurants offer a set menu with a fixed price, which can be a great way to save money while still enjoying a delicious meal.

Dine early or late: Many restaurants offer happy hour specials or prix fixe menus for diners who eat early or late.

Head to a boulangerie, traiteur, or brasserie: These casual dining options can be more affordable than traditional restaurants.

Avoid touristy areas: Restaurants in touristy areas like the Champs-Elysées or Montmartre can be more expensive than those in less touristy neighborhoods.

Shop at a grocery store or wine shop: Buying snacks, drinks, and meals at a grocery store or wine shop can be more affordable than dining out.

Share dishes: Sharing dishes with your dining companions can be a great way to save money while still trying a variety of dishes.

Conclusion

Eating in Paris can be a delicious and memorable experience, but it can also be expensive. By following these tips and budget breakdown, you can enjoy Paris’s culinary delights without overspending. Bon appétit!

