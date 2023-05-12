Is it expensive to eat out in New York? : The Real Cost of Dining Out in New York City

New York City Dining: The Real Cost and What to Expect

New York City is known for its iconic landmarks, vibrant culture, and, of course, its food scene. From hot dog stands to Michelin-starred restaurants, the city has no shortage of dining options. However, the cost of dining out in New York City is something that often goes overlooked. In this article, we will explore the real cost of dining out in the city, from the average cost of a meal to the cost of drinks and tips. We will also provide tips on how to save money while still enjoying all the delicious food the city has to offer.

The Cost of Dining Out in New York City

The cost of dining out in New York City varies greatly depending on where you choose to eat. According to a recent survey by Zagat, the average cost of a meal in New York City is $48.56. However, this number includes everything from fast food to fine dining, so it can be deceiving. If you’re looking to dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, be prepared to pay a premium. The average cost of a meal at a one-star Michelin restaurant in New York City is $85 per person, while a three-star Michelin restaurant can easily cost upwards of $300 per person.

Tips and Gratuity

In New York City, it’s customary to leave a tip of 15-20% on top of the total bill. This means that a $100 meal can easily turn into a $120 meal with the addition of a tip. And if you’re dining with a group, many restaurants will automatically add a gratuity of 18% or more to the bill. It’s important to keep this in mind when budgeting for your meal.

Cost of Drinks

Drinks can also add up quickly when dining out in New York City. While many restaurants offer affordable wines and beers, the city is also home to some of the world’s most expensive cocktails. For example, the “Diamond is Forever” martini at the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, is made with a diamond and costs $15,000. While most cocktails in the city won’t cost quite that much, it’s not uncommon to pay $15 or more for a drink at a trendy bar or restaurant.

Finding Affordable Meals in New York City

Despite the high cost of dining out in New York City, it’s still possible to find affordable and delicious meals if you know where to look. One way to save money is to dine during off-peak hours. Many restaurants offer discounted lunch menus, and some even offer happy hour specials on food and drinks. Another option is to explore the city’s many food trucks and street vendors, where you can find delicious and affordable meals for just a few dollars.

Conclusion

The real cost of dining out in New York City is a complex issue that varies greatly depending on where you choose to eat. While the city is home to some of the world’s most expensive restaurants and drinks, it’s also possible to find affordable and delicious meals if you know where to look. By keeping in mind the average cost of a meal, tips and gratuity, and the cost of drinks, you can budget accordingly and still enjoy all the amazing food the city has to offer.

