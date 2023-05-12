Is it faster to fly or train from London to Paris? : London to Paris Travel: A Comparison of Flight and Train Times

Comparing Travel Options: Flying vs Taking the Train from London to Paris

London and Paris are two iconic and popular cities in Europe that many travelers want to visit during their travels. Despite being just a short distance apart, there are a variety of options for getting from London to Paris, with the two most popular being by plane or by train. In this article, we’ll compare the flight and train times for traveling between these two cities, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each option.

Flight Times

The quickest way to get from London to Paris is by plane. There are multiple airlines that offer flights between the two cities, with a range of different flight times. For example, a flight with EasyJet takes just over an hour, while a flight with British Airways can take up to 2 hours. The flight time also varies depending on which airport you depart from and which airport you arrive at. For example, flying from London City Airport to Paris Orly Airport takes just over an hour, while flying from London Heathrow to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport takes around 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Advantages of Flying

The main advantage of flying between London and Paris is that it’s the quickest option. If you’re short on time or simply want to get to your destination as quickly as possible, flying is the way to go. Additionally, flights are often more affordable than train tickets, particularly if you book in advance or take advantage of a sale.

Disadvantages of Flying

One of the biggest disadvantages of flying is that you’re limited by the airline’s schedule. If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you may be stuck at the airport for hours or even overnight. Additionally, you’ll need to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight departs, which can add to your overall travel time. Finally, you’ll need to factor in the time and cost of getting to and from the airports, which can be a hassle and add to your overall travel expenses.

Train Times

If you’re not in a rush, taking the train from London to Paris is a great option. There are two main train companies that operate between the two cities: Eurostar and SNCF. The Eurostar is a high-speed train that travels through the Channel Tunnel, while SNCF offers a range of different train options, including high-speed trains and traditional trains.

Advantages of Taking the Train

One of the biggest advantages of taking the train is that it’s a comfortable and convenient way to travel. You won’t need to worry about dealing with airport security or baggage restrictions, and you can simply sit back and relax on the train. Additionally, many trains offer amenities such as Wi-Fi, food, and drink service, which can make the journey more enjoyable. Finally, the train stations in London and Paris are often located in the city center, which makes it easy to get to your final destination.

Disadvantages of Taking the Train

The main disadvantage of taking the train is that it’s often more expensive than flying, particularly if you’re booking at the last minute. Additionally, the journey time can be longer than flying, particularly if you’re taking a traditional train. Finally, if there are any delays or cancellations, you may be stuck on the train for hours or even overnight.

Conclusion

Overall, both flying and taking the train between London and Paris have their advantages and disadvantages. If you’re short on time and want to get to your destination as quickly as possible, flying is the way to go. However, if you have a bit more time and want a comfortable and convenient way to travel, taking the train is a great option. Ultimately, the choice between flying and taking the train will depend on your personal preferences, budget, and travel plans.

