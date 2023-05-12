Is it free to enter Notre Dame Paris? : Exploring Notre Dame Paris: Is Admission Free?

Notre Dame Cathedral: Exploring Admission Costs and Attractions

Notre Dame Cathedral, situated in the heart of Paris, is an iconic landmark that symbolizes French Gothic architecture and has been a center of religious and cultural significance for centuries. With its rich history and stunning architecture, it is no wonder that tourists from all over the world flock to Notre Dame to experience its beauty and grandeur. One of the most common questions that visitors have about Notre Dame is whether admission is free. This article explores the different aspects of visiting Notre Dame and the costs involved.

The Exterior of Notre Dame

The exterior of Notre Dame is free to all visitors. You can take a leisurely stroll around the cathedral, admire its impressive architecture, and take photos without paying any admission fee. The cathedral’s façade is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, featuring intricate carvings, statues, and stained glass windows. The famous rose window, one of the largest in the world, is a must-see.

Visitors can also walk around the exterior of the cathedral to see the flying buttresses that support the walls of the cathedral. These are the arched supports that extend from the walls to the roof of the cathedral. They are both functional and decorative and are a defining feature of Gothic architecture.

The Interior of Notre Dame

While the exterior of Notre Dame is free to all visitors, there is an admission fee to enter the cathedral and explore its interior. The fee is eight euros for adults and free for children under 18 years old. Visitors can purchase tickets at the entrance to the cathedral or online in advance.

Once inside, visitors can explore the nave, the choir, and the transept. The nave is the central part of the cathedral, and it is where the congregation would have gathered for mass. The choir is where the priests and choir would sing during services, and the transept is the area where the nave intersects with the choir.

Visitors can also climb the tower of Notre Dame for an additional fee of ten euros. The tower climb is not for the faint of heart, as it involves ascending 387 steps to the top. However, the climb is worth it for the incredible views of Paris that can be seen from the top.

The Crypt of Notre Dame

Another area of Notre Dame that is worth exploring is the crypt. The crypt is located beneath the choir of the cathedral and is the final resting place of many important figures in French history. Admission to the crypt is also eight euros for adults and free for children under 18 years old.

The crypt contains the tombs of many French kings, including King Louis VII and King Henry II. It also contains the tombs of other notable figures, such as Cardinal de Richelieu and Victor Hugo, the author of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Special Events at Notre Dame

Throughout the year, Notre Dame hosts special events that are free to the public. These events include concerts, exhibitions, and guided tours. Visitors can check the cathedral’s website for a schedule of upcoming events.

Visitors should also keep in mind that Notre Dame is an active Catholic church, and there are times when it is closed to tourists for services or special events. It is best to check the cathedral’s website or call ahead before planning a visit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while admission to the interior of Notre Dame is not free, the exterior is free to all visitors. The eight-euro admission fee to enter the cathedral is a small price to pay to explore this iconic landmark and learn about its rich history. Visitors who are willing to pay the additional fee to climb the tower or explore the crypt will be rewarded with stunning views of Paris and a deeper understanding of French history.

Visitors who are unable to pay the admission fee or who prefer to admire the cathedral from the outside can still appreciate Notre Dame’s beauty and grandeur. Whether you choose to explore the interior or simply admire the façade, Notre Dame is a must-see destination for anyone visiting Paris.

