Is it OK to hold hands while planking? : The Dos and Don’ts of Planking Etiquette: To Hold Hands or Not to Hold Hands?

Planking: The Dos and Don’ts of Etiquette

Planking has become an increasingly popular physical exercise in recent years due to its effectiveness in strengthening the core muscles and improving overall fitness. However, as with any activity, there are certain rules and etiquette that should be followed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. In this article, we will explore the dos and don’ts of planking etiquette, specifically focusing on the question of whether to hold hands or not.

Do Choose the Right Surface

Planking can be done on a variety of surfaces, including grass, concrete, and gym mats. However, it is important to choose a surface that is comfortable and stable. Uneven or slippery surfaces can increase the risk of injury, so be sure to assess the area before beginning your plank.

Do Maintain Proper Form

Proper form is essential in planking to avoid injury and maximize the benefits of the exercise. Keep your body in a straight line, engage your core muscles, and avoid arching your back or lifting your hips too high. If you are unsure about proper form, consider taking a class or consulting with a personal trainer.

Do Communicate With Your Partner

If you are planking with a partner, it is important to communicate throughout the exercise. Let them know if you need to take a break, adjust your position, or if you are experiencing any discomfort or pain. Clear communication can help prevent accidents and ensure a positive experience for both parties.

Do Challenge Yourself

Planking can be a challenging exercise, but it is important to push yourself to improve your strength and endurance. Consider increasing the duration of your plank or adding variations to the exercise, such as side planks or plank jacks.

Do Respect Personal Space

Planking is a personal exercise, so it is important to respect the personal space of others. Avoid crowding your partner or invading their personal space, and be mindful of your surroundings to avoid colliding with other planking participants.

Don’t Hold Hands

One of the most debated aspects of planking etiquette is whether or not to hold hands with your partner. While some people enjoy the added challenge and support of holding hands, others argue that it can be unsafe and increase the risk of injury. If you choose to hold hands, be sure to communicate with your partner and maintain proper form to avoid strain on your wrists and elbows.

Don’t Plank on Unstable Surfaces

Planking on unstable surfaces, such as a wobbly bench or inflatable ball, can increase the risk of injury and make it difficult to maintain proper form. Stick to stable surfaces, such as a gym mat or flat ground, to ensure a safe and effective workout.

Don’t Push Yourself Too Hard

While it is important to challenge yourself, it is equally important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you are experiencing pain or discomfort, take a break or adjust your position to avoid injury.

Don’t Forget to Breathe

Proper breathing is essential in planking to maintain proper form and prevent fatigue. Take deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth, and avoid holding your breath or breathing too rapidly.

Don’t Neglect Other Exercises

While planking is an effective exercise for strengthening the core muscles, it is important to incorporate other exercises into your fitness routine to ensure a well-rounded workout. Consider adding cardio exercises, weightlifting, or stretching to your routine to improve your overall fitness and prevent boredom.

In Conclusion

Planking can be a fun and effective exercise when done properly and with respect for others. By following the dos and don’ts of planking etiquette, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for yourself and others. Whether you choose to hold hands with your partner or not, remember to maintain proper form, communicate clearly, and listen to your body to avoid injury and maximize the benefits of the exercise.

