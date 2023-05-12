Is it ok to visit NYC now? : Exploring NYC in the New Normal: A Guide to Safe Travel

Exploring New York City in the New Normal: A Guide to Safe and Enjoyable Travel

New York City is a vibrant and bustling metropolis that draws millions of visitors every year. The city is known for its iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and diverse neighborhoods. With the recent pandemic, traveling to NYC may seem daunting, but with the right precautions and planning, it’s possible to explore the city safely. Here’s a guide to exploring NYC in the new normal:

Plan Ahead

Before you embark on your trip to NYC, it’s imperative to plan ahead. This includes identifying the neighborhoods and attractions you want to visit, researching their safety guidelines, booking accommodations in advance, and checking travel restrictions. You can also download the NYC COVID Safe app, which provides information on COVID-19 guidelines and alerts in the city.

Choose Safe Transportation

One of the most significant concerns when traveling to NYC is transportation. It’s important to choose safe transportation options like taxis, ride-sharing services, and public transportation that follow safety guidelines such as mandatory masks, frequent cleaning, and social distancing. You can also opt for bike rentals or walking tours if you prefer to avoid public transportation.

Visit Outdoor Attractions

New York City is home to many outdoor attractions that offer a safe and enjoyable experience. Central Park is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the city, with over 843 acres of green space. You can also visit the High Line, a public park built on a former elevated railroad line, which offers stunning views of the city skyline. The Brooklyn Bridge Park is another great outdoor attraction that offers scenic waterfront views and recreational activities like hiking and biking.

Explore Lesser-Known Neighborhoods

While popular neighborhoods like Times Square and SoHo are always on the list of must-visit places in NYC, exploring lesser-known neighborhoods can offer a unique and safe experience. Neighborhoods like Williamsburg, Astoria, and Bushwick offer a mix of cultural experiences, street art, and local food scenes. These areas are also less crowded than popular tourist neighborhoods, allowing visitors to practice social distancing comfortably.

Take Advantage of Virtual Tours

If you’re not comfortable exploring the city in person, you can still experience NYC’s attractions through virtual tours. Many museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History, offer virtual tours that allow visitors to explore their exhibits from the comfort of their homes. You can also take virtual walking tours of neighborhoods like Harlem and the Lower East Side.

Practice Safety Measures

While exploring the city, it’s important to practice safety measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. You should also avoid touching surfaces in public areas and carry hand sanitizer with you at all times. If you feel sick or experience any COVID-19 symptoms, it’s best to stay in your accommodations and contact a healthcare provider immediately.

In conclusion, exploring NYC in the new normal can be a safe and enjoyable experience if you plan ahead, choose safe transportation, visit outdoor attractions, explore lesser-known neighborhoods, take virtual tours, and practice safety measures. By following these guidelines, you can experience the best of what NYC has to offer while keeping yourself and others safe.

