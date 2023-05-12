Is it possible to live without a heart? : The Science Behind Living Without a Heart

Living Without a Heart: The Fascinating Science Behind Total Artificial Hearts

Living without a heart may seem like a concept straight out of a science fiction movie, but for certain individuals, it is a reality. Known as Total Artificial Heart (TAH) recipients, these individuals have had their native heart removed and replaced with a mechanical device that mimics the functions of a natural heart. While the idea of living without a heart may seem daunting, the science behind TAHs is fascinating and life-changing.

The Importance of the Human Heart

The human heart is a vital organ that pumps blood throughout the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the organs and tissues. When the heart fails, it can lead to a number of serious health complications, including heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure. In the past, the only treatment for end-stage heart failure was a heart transplant, which is a highly invasive and risky procedure. However, with advancements in medical technology, TAHs have emerged as a viable alternative.

Total Artificial Hearts: How They Work

TAHs are mechanical devices that are implanted in the chest, replacing the native heart. These devices mimic the functions of a natural heart, pumping blood throughout the body and ensuring that all organs receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. There are currently two FDA-approved TAH devices on the market: the SynCardia TAH and the CardioWest TAH.

The SynCardia TAH is a pneumatic device that is powered by compressed air. It consists of two chambers, each with a mechanical valve that opens and closes to simulate the function of the heart’s natural valves. The device is connected to an external driver, which supplies the compressed air needed to power the TAH. The driver is portable, allowing patients to move around and perform daily activities while tethered to the device.

The CardioWest TAH, on the other hand, is an electric device that is powered by an external battery pack. It consists of two chambers, each with a motor-driven pump that simulates the function of the heart’s natural muscle. The device is connected to an external battery pack, which is worn on a belt or carried in a backpack. The battery pack can be charged using a standard electrical outlet or a car battery.

The Effectiveness of TAHs

Both TAH devices have been shown to be effective in improving the quality of life and survival rates of patients with end-stage heart failure. In fact, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that TAH recipients had a 79% survival rate at 1 year and a 70% survival rate at 2 years after implantation. These survival rates are comparable to those of heart transplant recipients.

The Challenges of Living with a TAH

Living with a TAH does come with its own set of challenges. Patients must be tethered to the external driver or battery pack at all times, which can limit their mobility and ability to perform certain activities. They must also be vigilant about maintaining their device, as any malfunction or breakdown could be life-threatening.

The Future of TAHs

Despite these challenges, TAHs have given hope to patients with end-stage heart failure who would otherwise have limited treatment options. The science behind TAHs is constantly evolving, with researchers working to improve the devices and make them even more effective. One area of research is the development of fully implantable TAHs, which would eliminate the need for an external driver or battery pack.

Conclusion

Living without a heart may seem like an impossible feat, but TAH recipients have proven that it is possible. The science behind TAHs is fascinating and life-changing, offering hope to patients with end-stage heart failure who would otherwise have limited treatment options. While there are challenges associated with living with a TAH, the benefits are clear: improved quality of life and survival rates for those who would otherwise face a bleak prognosis. As medical technology continues to evolve, the possibility of fully implantable TAHs is becoming increasingly likely, offering even greater hope for the future.

