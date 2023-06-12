Is It Possible to Take Down a Convoy Without a Mouse? (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Part 15)

Can I Destroy a Convoy After My Mouse Has Died? (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Part 15)

Is it possible to take down a convoy in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands even if your mouse has stopped working? This is a common question among players who encounter technical glitches while playing the game.

The answer is yes, it is still possible to destroy a convoy using alternative controls such as your keyboard or gamepad. You can use the arrow keys or WASD on your keyboard to move your character and aim at the convoy. Alternatively, you can use the joystick on your gamepad to control your character and aim at the convoy.

It may take some time to get used to these alternative controls, but with practice, you can still successfully take down a convoy without your mouse. So don’t let technical issues hold you back from completing your missions!

Ghost Recon Wildlands gameplay Resuming gameplay after mouse failure Tactical combat strategies Multiplayer co-op gameplay Weapon and gear selection for combat missions