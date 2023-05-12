Is it worth going inside the Empire State Building? : Exploring the Iconic Empire State Building: Is it Worth the Visit?

The Iconic Empire State Building: A Closer Look at History, Attractions, and Whether It’s Worth the Visit

The Empire State Building is a world-renowned landmark that has become a symbol of American ingenuity and ambition. Standing tall and proud over the New York City skyline, this architectural marvel is a must-see attraction for visitors from all over the world. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the history of the Empire State Building, the attractions it offers, and whether it’s worth the visit.

History of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building was completed in 1931 after just over a year of construction. It was designed by architect William F. Lamb, who drew inspiration from the Art Deco movement that was popular at the time. The building stands at 1,454 feet tall and was the tallest in the world until 1970 when the World Trade Center was completed. With 102 floors, it has an observation deck on the 86th floor that offers stunning views of the city.

The Empire State Building was built during the Great Depression, one of the darkest periods in American history. However, it was constructed as a symbol of hope and progress, a testament to the resilience and determination of the American people. The Empire State Building was also a statement of New York City’s dominance and power, a beacon of light that could be seen from miles away. It has since become a cultural icon, appearing in countless movies and TV shows, and attracting millions of visitors every year.

What to Expect When You Visit

Visiting the Empire State Building is an experience like no other. The building is open to the public every day from 8 am to 2 am, and there are different types of tickets you can purchase depending on what you want to see and do. The most popular ticket is the Main Deck ticket, which gives you access to the 86th-floor observation deck. From here, you can see panoramic views of the city, including Central Park, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty.

For those who want to go higher, you can purchase a ticket to the Top Deck, which is located on the 102nd floor. This is the highest observation deck in the building and offers even more breathtaking views. However, it’s important to note that the Top Deck is not wheelchair accessible and can be quite crowded, so you may have to wait in line for a while.

Another popular option is the Sunrise Experience, which allows you to see the sunrise over the city from the 86th-floor observation deck. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and is only available on certain days of the week, so be sure to check the schedule before booking your tickets.

Apart from the observation decks, several other attractions in the building are worth exploring. The Empire State Building Experience is an interactive exhibit that takes you on a journey through the building’s history and construction. You’ll learn about the challenges faced by the workers who built the building and the innovations that made it possible. There’s also a virtual reality experience that allows you to see what the city looked like when the Empire State Building was first built.

Is it Worth the Visit?

The answer to this question depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re a history buff or an architecture enthusiast, then the Empire State Building is a must-see attraction. The building is a masterpiece of Art Deco design and is an important part of American history. The Empire State Building Experience is a fascinating look at the construction process and the challenges faced by the workers who built the building.

If you’re more interested in the views, then the answer is still yes. The observation decks offer some of the most stunning views of the city you’ll ever see. There’s something truly magical about seeing the city from above, and the Empire State Building offers the best vantage point.

However, there are some downsides to visiting the Empire State Building. The crowds can be overwhelming, especially during peak tourist season. You may have to wait in line for hours to get to the observation deck, and once you’re up there, it can be difficult to find a good spot to take photos. The Top Deck is also quite small and can feel cramped when it’s crowded.

Overall, though, the Empire State Building is definitely worth the visit. It’s a cultural icon that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire awe and wonder in visitors from all over the world. Whether you’re interested in history, architecture, or just want to see the city from above, the Empire State Building is a must-see attraction that should be on every traveler’s bucket list.

