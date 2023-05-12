Is it worth going into Empire State Building? : Empire State Building: Is the View Worth the Price of Admission?

The Empire State Building: A Symbol of New York City

The Empire State Building is an iconic symbol of New York City that attracts tourists from all over the world. Standing at a towering height of 1,454 feet, it was the tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1931. Today, it remains a popular tourist attraction, known for its breathtaking views of the city skyline. In this article, we will explore the history of the Empire State Building, the cost of admission, and whether or not it’s worth it to make the trip to the top.

History of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building was designed by William F. Lamb of the architectural firm Shreve, Lamb and Harmon. Construction began in 1930 and was completed in just over a year. At the time, it was the tallest building in the world, surpassing the previous record held by the Chrysler Building. It held this title until 1971, when the World Trade Center was completed.

The building was constructed during the Great Depression, and its construction provided jobs for thousands of workers. It was also a symbol of hope for the nation, representing the American spirit of perseverance and innovation.

The building has been the site of many historic events, including the filming of the classic movie King Kong in 1933. It was also the location of a famous photograph taken by photographer Charles C. Ebbets in 1932, which captured workers sitting on a steel beam high above the city during construction.

Cost of Admission

The cost of admission to the Empire State Building varies depending on the time of day and the type of ticket you purchase. There are several options to choose from, including the Main Deck, the Top Deck, and the VIP Express Pass.

The Main Deck ticket costs $45 per person and allows access to the 86th floor observation deck, which offers stunning views of the city. The Top Deck ticket costs $85 per person and provides access to both the 86th and 102nd floor observation decks, which offer even more breathtaking views.

The VIP Express Pass allows you to skip the lines and provides access to both observation decks. This ticket costs $105 per person.

Is the View Worth the Price of Admission?

The question remains: is the view worth the price of admission? The answer is a resounding yes, for several reasons.

Firstly, the view from the Empire State Building is truly breathtaking. From the observation deck, you can see for miles in every direction, taking in the entire city skyline. The views are especially stunning at night when the city lights up.

Secondly, the Empire State Building is an iconic landmark that is synonymous with New York City. Visiting the building is a must-do activity for anyone visiting the city, and the views from the top are a key part of that experience.

Finally, the Empire State Building offers a unique perspective on the city that you can’t get anywhere else. Seeing the city from above provides a new appreciation for its size and complexity, and it’s an experience that you won’t forget.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Empire State Building is a must-visit attraction for anyone visiting New York City. While the cost of admission may seem high, the view from the top is truly breathtaking and well worth the price. The building is an iconic symbol of the city and provides a unique perspective on its skyline. So, if you’re planning a trip to New York City, be sure to include a visit to the Empire State Building on your itinerary.

