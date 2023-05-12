Is it worth going to Rockefeller Center? : Exploring the Top Reasons to Visit Rockefeller Center

Why Rockefeller Center Should Be on Your Travel Itinerary

Rockefeller Center is an iconic landmark in New York City that attracts millions of visitors every year. With its stunning architecture, rich history, and bustling atmosphere, it’s no wonder that people flock to this destination. Here are the top 10 reasons why you should add Rockefeller Center to your travel itinerary.

Top-Notch Shopping

Rockefeller Center is home to some of the most high-end and luxurious shops in the world. From the iconic Tiffany & Co. to the chic Saks Fifth Avenue, you’ll find a wide variety of high-end retailers here. There are also plenty of unique stores that offer one-of-a-kind items, such as the LEGO Store, the NBC Store, and the famous Christmas-themed store, Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

World-Class Dining

If you’re a foodie, you’ll love the dining options at Rockefeller Center. Whether you’re in the mood for a fancy dinner or a quick bite to eat, you’ll find something to satisfy your cravings. From the classic seafood at The Sea Grill to the trendy cocktails at Bar SixtyFive, there’s something for everyone. There are also plenty of casual options, such as the famous Shake Shack, which serves up some of the best burgers and fries in town.

Fascinating Historical Tours

Rockefeller Center is steeped in history, and there are plenty of tours that will take you on a journey through its rich past. The Rockefeller Center Tour is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of the complex. You’ll learn about the creation of the center, its famous Art Deco architecture, and the many famous people who have walked its halls over the years.

Iconic Landmarks

Rockefeller Center is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in New York City. The most famous of these is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, which is lit up every year during the holiday season. The tree is a symbol of hope and joy, and it draws millions of visitors from around the world. Other famous landmarks include the Rockefeller Center Ice Skating Rink, the golden Prometheus statue, and the famous Rainbow Room.

Art and Culture

Rockefeller Center is a hub of art and culture, with plenty of galleries and exhibits to explore. The Center is home to the famous Rockefeller Center Art Collection, which includes works by some of the most famous artists in history, such as Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse. There are also plenty of temporary exhibits and installations, such as the famous “LOVE” sculpture by Robert Indiana.

Spectacular Views

One of the best things about Rockefeller Center is the spectacular views it offers of New York City. The Top of the Rock Observation Deck is one of the best places to take in the stunning skyline, with views of the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Hudson River. The deck is open year-round, and it’s a must-see for anyone visiting the city.

Entertainment

If you’re looking for entertainment, Rockefeller Center has plenty to offer. The famous Radio City Music Hall is located here, and it’s home to the famous Rockettes. There are also plenty of other shows and events that take place throughout the year, such as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Spectacular and the Summer Garden Concert Series.

Outdoor Spaces

Rockefeller Center is home to some beautiful outdoor spaces, including the famous Rockefeller Center Plaza. The plaza is a great place to relax and people-watch, and it’s also home to the famous Christmas Tree. There are also plenty of other outdoor spaces to explore, such as the Channel Gardens, which are filled with beautiful flowers and sculptures.

Convenient Location

Another great thing about Rockefeller Center is its convenient location. It’s located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, and it’s easily accessible by public transportation. It’s also within walking distance of many other famous landmarks and attractions, such as Central Park, Times Square, and the Empire State Building.

Seasonal Events

Finally, Rockefeller Center is home to some of the most famous seasonal events in the world. The most famous of these is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, which takes place every year in early December. The event is a true spectacle, with live performances, special guests, and of course, the lighting of the famous tree. There are also plenty of other seasonal events throughout the year, such as the Summer Garden Concert Series and the Easter Egg Hunt.

In conclusion, there are countless reasons to visit Rockefeller Center. From its top-notch shopping and dining to its fascinating historical tours and iconic landmarks, there’s something for everyone here. So if you’re planning a trip to New York City, be sure to add Rockefeller Center to your list of must-see destinations. You won’t be disappointed!

