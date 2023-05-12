Is it worth going up the Rockefeller? : The Ultimate View: Is it Worth Going Up the Rockefeller?

The Top of the Rock Observation Deck: The Ultimate View of New York City

As a tourist visiting New York City, there are many iconic landmarks to see and experience. One of the most popular attractions is the Top of the Rock Observation Deck located on top of the Rockefeller Center. The observation deck offers a panoramic view of the city, from the Central Park to the Empire State Building. But is it worth going up the Rockefeller? In this article, we will explore the ultimate view and why it is worth visiting.

The Rockefeller Center is a complex of 19 commercial buildings in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. It was built by John D. Rockefeller Jr. in the 1930s and has since become one of the most visited tourist attractions in the city. The Top of the Rock Observation Deck is located on the 70th floor of the Rockefeller Center and offers a 360-degree view of New York City.

The View from the Top

The view from the top of the Rockefeller Center is truly breathtaking. Visitors can see all of Manhattan, from the Hudson River to the East River. The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and One World Trade Center are all visible from the observation deck. The view is particularly stunning during sunset when the sky is painted with a beautiful orange and pink hue.

Better View of the Empire State Building

One of the main advantages of the Top of the Rock Observation Deck is that it offers a better view of the Empire State Building than the Empire State Building itself. Visitors can see the Empire State Building from a distance, and the view is unobstructed by the building itself. This makes for a better photo opportunity and a more memorable experience.

Less Crowded than the Empire State Building

Another advantage of the Top of the Rock Observation Deck is that it is less crowded than the Empire State Building. The Empire State Building is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, and the lines to get to the top can be extremely long. The Top of the Rock Observation Deck, on the other hand, is less crowded, and visitors can enjoy the view without feeling cramped.

Explore the Rockefeller Center

In addition to the stunning view, the Rockefeller Center itself is worth visiting. The complex is home to many shops, restaurants, and attractions, including the famous Radio City Music Hall. Visitors can also take a guided tour of the Rockefeller Center and learn about its history and architecture.

Ticket Options

There are several ticket options for the Top of the Rock Observation Deck. The standard ticket allows visitors to access the 70th floor and experience the view. The Sun & Stars ticket allows visitors to visit twice in one day, once during the day and once at night. The VIP ticket includes priority access and a guided tour of the Rockefeller Center.

Things to Keep in Mind

While the Top of the Rock Observation Deck is undoubtedly worth visiting, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, the view can be expensive, with the standard ticket costing around $40 and the VIP ticket costing around $90. Second, the observation deck can be crowded, particularly during peak tourist season. Visitors should plan to arrive early or consider purchasing a VIP ticket to avoid the crowds.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the ultimate view from the Top of the Rock Observation Deck is undoubtedly worth visiting. The panoramic view of New York City is breathtaking, and the experience of seeing the city from above is unforgettable. Visitors can also enjoy the Rockefeller Center itself, with its many shops, restaurants, and attractions. While the view can be expensive and crowded, the experience is well worth it. So, if you have the opportunity to visit New York City, be sure to add the Top of the Rock Observation Deck to your itinerary.

