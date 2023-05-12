Is it worth it to go to the crown of the Statue of Liberty? : The Ultimate View: Is Climbing to the Crown of the Statue of Liberty Worth It?

Climbing to the Crown of the Statue of Liberty: Pros and Cons

The Statue of Liberty is an iconic symbol of freedom, democracy, and hope. It stands tall and proud at the entrance of New York Harbor, welcoming millions of visitors every year. While most people admire the statue from the pedestal, a few brave souls venture to climb to the crown, where they can experience a more exclusive and exhilarating view. In this article, we’ll explore the pros and cons of climbing to the crown of the Statue of Liberty and help you decide if it’s the ultimate view for you.

How to climb to the crown of the statue

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the National Park Service (NPS) has implemented strict security measures that limit access to certain areas of the statue, including the crown. To climb to the crown, you need to purchase a ticket in advance, which includes a ferry ride to Liberty Island and a guided tour of the statue.

The tour starts at the base of the statue, where you can see the original torch and the pedestal that was built to support the statue. You then climb 215 stairs to the top of the pedestal, where you can enjoy a view of the harbor and the city from a height of 151 feet. If you’re not comfortable with heights or physical exertion, this may be the end of your journey. However, if you’re up for a challenge, you can continue your ascent to the crown, which requires climbing another 162 narrow and steep stairs. At the top, you’ll be rewarded with a breathtaking view of the harbor, the city, and the surrounding islands. You can also see the inner structure of the statue, which consists of a steel frame covered with copper plates.

Pros of climbing to the crown

Exclusive view: Climbing to the crown of the statue is a rare and exclusive experience that only a few people can enjoy. You’ll feel a sense of accomplishment and pride for having reached the top of one of the world’s most famous landmarks. Historical significance: The crown of the statue has a rich history that dates back to its dedication in 1886. You’ll be standing in the same spot where thousands of people have witnessed the statue’s symbolic power and message of freedom. Extraordinary perspective: The view from the crown is unparalleled. You’ll see the harbor and the city from a height of 305 feet, which gives you a 360-degree perspective of the surroundings. You’ll also see the statue from a unique angle, which allows you to appreciate its details and craftsmanship. Photo opportunity: Climbing to the crown of the statue is a great photo opportunity. You can take a selfie or a group photo with the statue and the city in the background, which will be a memorable souvenir of your trip.

Cons of climbing to the crown

Physical challenge: Climbing to the crown of the statue is not for everyone. The stairs are narrow, steep, and winding, which can be exhausting and claustrophobic for some people. You need to be in good health, have no mobility issues, and be comfortable with heights to attempt the climb. Time-consuming: Climbing to the crown of the statue takes time. The guided tour lasts about 2.5 hours, and the climb to the top can take up to an hour, depending on the crowd and the pace of the group. You need to plan your visit accordingly and be prepared to spend a significant part of your day at the statue. Costly: Climbing to the crown of the statue is not cheap. The ticket price is $21.50 per person, which includes the ferry ride and the tour. If you’re traveling with a group, the cost can add up quickly. Also, keep in mind that the ticket is non-refundable and non-transferable, so if you miss your scheduled time or cancel your reservation, you’ll lose your money. Safety concerns: Climbing to the crown of the statue involves some safety concerns. The stairs are narrow and steep, and there are no handrails or guardrails in some sections. You need to be cautious and follow the instructions of the park rangers to avoid accidents or injuries. Also, the crown area can get crowded, which can be uncomfortable and unsafe for some people.

In conclusion, climbing to the crown of the Statue of Liberty is a unique and thrilling experience that offers a rare and extraordinary view of the harbor and the city. However, it’s not for everyone, as it requires physical fitness, time, money, and a willingness to face some challenges and safety concerns. If you’re up for the adventure and want to add a special touch to your visit to the statue, climbing to the crown can be the ultimate view for you. But if you prefer a more relaxed and budget-friendly option, admiring the statue from the pedestal or the nearby park can also be a rewarding and memorable experience. Whatever you choose, remember that the Statue of Liberty is more than a tourist attraction; it’s a symbol of freedom and hope that has inspired generations of Americans and visitors from around the world.

