Is it worth it to walk up the Eiffel Tower? : The Pros and Cons of Walking Up the Eiffel Tower

Walking up the Eiffel Tower is an exhilarating experience, which offers visitors a chance to enjoy Paris from a unique perspective. The tower was designed by Gustave Eiffel and built in 1889 for the Paris World’s Fair. It is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world and attracts millions of visitors every year. Walking up the Eiffel Tower is a popular activity, but it has its pros and cons. In this article, we will explore the advantages and disadvantages of walking up the Eiffel Tower.

Pros

Exercise

Walking up the Eiffel Tower is an excellent form of exercise. The tower is 324 meters tall and has 1665 steps. Climbing the stairs is a great way to burn calories and stay in shape. The climb is not easy, and it requires a lot of effort, but the sense of accomplishment at the end is worth it.

Personal Achievement

Walking up the Eiffel Tower is a personal achievement that many people strive for. It is a challenging climb, and not everyone can do it. However, completing the climb can give a sense of accomplishment and pride. It also provides a story to tell, and a memory to cherish for a lifetime.

Avoiding the Crowds

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, and it can get crowded. The lines for the elevators can be long, and the wait can be frustrating. Walking up the tower can help visitors avoid the crowds and enjoy the tower at their own pace. The climb can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the fitness level of the individual.

Spectacular Views

The views from the top of the Eiffel Tower are breathtaking. Walking up the tower provides visitors with a unique perspective of Paris. The view of the city from the top of the tower is stunning, and it is a great opportunity to take pictures. Visitors can see famous landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum, and the Arc de Triomphe.

Cons

Physical Fitness

Walking up the Eiffel Tower is a challenging climb that requires a certain level of physical fitness. The climb is not suitable for everyone, especially those with health conditions that restrict physical activity. Climbing the stairs can also be exhausting, and visitors may need to take breaks during the climb.

Time-Consuming

Walking up the Eiffel Tower can be time-consuming. The climb can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the fitness level of the individual. Visitors also need to factor in the time it takes to purchase tickets and climb the stairs. The lines for the elevators can be long, but they are usually quicker than walking up the tower.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions can impact the climb up the Eiffel Tower. Rain, wind, and extreme temperatures can make the climb more challenging and uncomfortable. Visitors need to be prepared for the weather conditions and dress appropriately. It is also recommended to check the weather forecast before climbing the tower.

Safety Concerns

Walking up the Eiffel Tower can be dangerous if visitors do not follow the safety guidelines. The stairs can be slippery, and visitors need to be careful when climbing up and down the tower. Visitors with a fear of heights should also be cautious as the stairs can be intimidating. The tower has safety measures in place, but visitors need to be responsible for their own safety.

Conclusion

Walking up the Eiffel Tower is a unique and challenging experience that offers visitors a chance to enjoy Paris from a different perspective. It is an excellent form of exercise and provides a sense of personal achievement. Visitors can also avoid the crowds and enjoy the spectacular views from the top of the tower. However, walking up the tower can be time-consuming, physically demanding, and there are safety concerns to consider. Visitors should weigh the pros and cons before deciding to walk up the Eiffel Tower.

