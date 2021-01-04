Is Jimmy Tarbuck Dead ? No Jimmy Tarbuck Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that English comedian, singer, actor, entertainer and game show host, Jimmy Tarbuck and politician Ron Paul has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 4. 2020.

Who is Jimmy Tarbuck

James Joseph Tarbuck OBE is an English comedian, singer, actor, entertainer and game show host. He was a host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the mid-1960s, and hosted numerous game shows and quiz shows on ITV during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. Wikipedia

Height: 1.7 m

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American / British celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Jimmy Tarbuck is fine and alive .

Comments and Reactions

I ust can’t reember when or if I ever watched An Audiece With Jimmy Tarbuck, but I did tonight, and although i enjoyed ever minute of it, it upset me terribly to see two of my very favourites sitting there having the time of their lives…now so sadly gone but certainly never forgotten….. Frankie Vaughan and Eric Hall. Life iis such a bummer!