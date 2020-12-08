Is John Cena Dead ? No John Cena Death Story is a Hoax.

December 8, 2020
Is John Cena Dead ? No John Cena Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American professional wrestler John Felix Anthony Cena Jr has died. According to statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Who John Cena

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. is an American professional wrestler, actor, and television presenter. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.
BornApril 23, 1977 (age 43 years), West Newbury, MA

John Cena Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

John Cena  is fine and alive .

