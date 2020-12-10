Is Justin Bieber Dead ? No Justin Bieber Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American singer Justin Drew Bieber has died. According to statements posted on social media on December 9. 2020.

Who is Justin Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Discovered at age 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun after he had watched his YouTube cover song videos, Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. Wikipedia
BornMarch 1, 1994 (age 26 years), St. Joseph’s Hospital, London, Canada
Height5′ 9″

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Justin is fine and alive .

