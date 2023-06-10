Is Kajol facing cancellation from fans? The trending hashtag “Shame on Kajol” on Twitter suggests so.

Shame on Kajol: Hotstar Trends as Actress’ Cryptic Post Spurs Divorce Rumors with Ajay Devgn

Kajol, the Bollywood actress, has sparked rumors about her divorce with husband Ajay Devgn after posting a cryptic message on social media. This has led to a wave of criticism on Hotstar, with many people calling out Kajol for her actions.

The actress posted a quote on Instagram, which read, “Don’t let your self-respect and dignity depend on the approval of others.” While the post did not explicitly mention any names, many fans speculated that it was directed at her husband, Ajay Devgn.

The rumors of their divorce have been circulating for a while now, and this post has only fueled the fire. Fans and social media users alike have expressed their disappointment with Kajol’s actions, with many calling it immature and attention-seeking.

This incident has caused Hotstar to trend on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnKajol. Users have been sharing their opinions and thoughts on the issue, with many expressing their support for Ajay Devgn.

It remains to be seen whether the rumors of their divorce are true or not. However, Kajol’s cryptic post has definitely caused a stir on social media and has garnered a lot of attention.

