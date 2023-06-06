Is Leila Sekic Dead After Traffic Collision? Obituary of Missouri Native Involved in Accident.

Leila Sekic: Missouri Native Dies in Traffic Collision

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leila Sekic. She was involved in a traffic collision and did not survive the accident.

Leila was a beloved member of the Missouri community and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

