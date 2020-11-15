Is Lil Boosie Dead after Dallas Shooting ? Se What Happened .
Breaking: Lil Boosie Sprinter Van was shot at while he was at Big T Bazar in Dallas. Details still emerging. pic.twitter.com/oqn3U69tYH
— Talk YoSht Media (@TalkYoShtMedia) November 14, 2020
#LilBoosie van was #shot up in #Dallas pic.twitter.com/F7DM4VyBzD
— imup08 (@imup08) November 15, 2020
yall really finna shoot lil boosie in fucking dallas!? dallas ima need yall to get it THE FUCK together bc NO
— jack$ ☃️ (@jackie0livares) November 14, 2020
So some niggaz allegedly shot at lil boosie in Dallas, he wasn’t hit which is good🙏🏾…i just wanna know what’s really goin on🤔?*rhetorical question*?)
— SirAndrew ‘RasTafari’ Niles (@SirandrewN) November 14, 2020
Dexter Babin @dexterb12 wrote
Lil Boosie has been shot AND Edwin Edwards is in the hospital with breathing problems? Hard double loss for Louisiana.
NobodyAskedMeBut @NobodyAskedMeB1 wrote
Just read that Lil Boosie was shot after attending a vigil for Mo-3 who was murdered 2 days ago in Texas! What is going on?
