Is Lil Boosie Dead after Dallas Shooting ? Se What Happened .

By | November 15, 2020
What’s going on in Dallas ? in the last few days three prominent black artist has been shot in Dallas , two wounded and one killed.
First it was MO3 who was gunned down in a freeway while he was driving on November 11, and then it was rapper and dentist Dr. Rose who was shot and wounded yesterday November 13, and now reliable sources have confirmed Louisiana rapper Boosie has been treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound. Police sources said he was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon, according to a statement posted online on November 14.  2020 .

Dexter Babin @dexterb12 wrote 
Lil Boosie has been shot AND Edwin Edwards is in the hospital with breathing problems? Hard double loss for Louisiana.

NobodyAskedMeBut @NobodyAskedMeB1 wrote 
Just read that Lil Boosie was shot after attending a vigil for Mo-3 who was murdered 2 days ago in Texas! What is going on?

