Is Manoj Bajpayee Considering a Political Career? My Discussion with Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Manoj Bajpayee Denies Entering Politics, Urges Bihar Government to Implement New Film Policy

Famous Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, has stated that he has no intention of entering politics. During a visit to the state, Bajpayee met with Lalu Prasad and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, which led to speculation that he may enter politics. However, the actor has categorically denied this, stating that he is and will remain an actor.

Speaking about the Bihar government’s plan to introduce a new film policy, Bajpayee urged them to implement it as soon as possible, stating that it would provide a platform for the state’s artists and people.

Bajpayee was in Patna to promote his recent film “Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai”, in which he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful sorcerer. He encouraged people to watch the film, which he says highlights the struggles and challenges faced by ordinary people and the power of individuals to bring about change and justice.

Manoj Bajpayee Politics Lalu Prasad Yadav Bollywood actors in politics Celebrity political endorsements