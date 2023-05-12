Is melatonin illegal in Japan? : Melatonin Regulations in Japan: What You Need to Know

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. It has become a popular supplement for those who have trouble sleeping or suffer from jet lag. However, in Japan, melatonin is regulated differently than in other countries. Here’s what you need to know about melatonin regulations in Japan.

Melatonin is a prescription drug in Japan

Unlike in other countries, melatonin is classified as a prescription drug in Japan. This means that it is not available over the counter at pharmacies or health food stores. The prescription is only valid for a limited time, and the dosage and duration of use are strictly regulated.

The reason for this classification is that melatonin is considered a potent hormone that can have side effects, especially if taken in high doses or for long periods. In addition, the Japanese government wants to prevent the abuse of melatonin as a sleep aid, as it may mask underlying health issues that need to be addressed.

Melatonin is not approved for jet lag

Despite its effectiveness in treating jet lag, melatonin is not approved for this use in Japan. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has not approved any melatonin products for jet lag, and doctors are not allowed to prescribe it for this purpose.

This is because the efficacy of melatonin in treating jet lag has not been established in Japan. In addition, the government is concerned that people may misuse melatonin to adjust to time differences when traveling, rather than adjusting their sleep schedule naturally.

Melatonin levels in food and supplements are regulated

The Japanese government regulates the melatonin levels in food and supplements to ensure that they are safe for consumption. The maximum allowable dose is 1mg per day for food and 2mg per day for supplements.

This regulation is in place to prevent people from consuming excessive amounts of melatonin, which can lead to side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

Melatonin supplements from abroad are not allowed

If you are traveling to Japan, it is important to note that melatonin supplements purchased from abroad are not allowed into the country. This is because they are not approved by the Japanese government, and their safety and efficacy have not been evaluated.

If you need to take melatonin while in Japan, you will need to obtain a prescription from a Japanese doctor. Alternatively, you can try to adjust your sleep schedule naturally by exposing yourself to sunlight during the day and avoiding bright lights at night.

Conclusion

In conclusion, melatonin regulations in Japan are strict, and it is important to be aware of them if you plan to use melatonin while in the country. It is classified as a prescription drug, not approved for jet lag, and regulated in food and supplements. If you need to take melatonin in Japan, you will need to obtain a prescription from a Japanese doctor.

