Is Noah Schnapp Dead ? No Noah Schnapp Did not Commit Suicide.

By | November 23, 2020
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Canadian-American actor Noah Schnapp has died.

Who is Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp is a Canadian-American actor. He played Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror web television series Stranger Things, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
BornOctober 3, 2004 (age 16 years), Scarsdale, NY
CitizenshipCanadian • American
EducationScarsdale High School
SiblingsChloe Schnapp
ParentsKarine SchnappMitchell Schnapp

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Noah Schnapp is fine and alive .

