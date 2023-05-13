Is Oatmeal considered processed food? : The Truth About Oatmeal: Is it Really a Processed Food?

Oatmeal: A Healthy Breakfast Choice

Oatmeal has been a popular breakfast food for centuries, and for good reason. It’s a delicious and nutritious way to start your day, and it’s easy to prepare. However, in recent years, there has been some debate about whether oatmeal is a processed food. Some people claim that it is highly processed and therefore not healthy, while others argue that it is a whole food that is good for you. So, what is the truth about oatmeal? Is it really a processed food?

Defining Processed Food

To answer this question, we first need to define what we mean by “processed food.” In general, processed foods are foods that have been altered in some way from their natural state. This can range from simple processes like cutting and cooking to more complex processes like adding chemicals and preservatives. Processed foods are often criticized for their high levels of salt, sugar, and fat, as well as their lack of essential nutrients.

Types of Oatmeal

When it comes to oatmeal, the processing depends on the type of oatmeal you are talking about. There are three main types of oatmeal: steel-cut oats, rolled oats, and instant oats.

Steel-Cut Oats

Steel-cut oats are the least processed of the three. They are simply whole oat groats that have been cut into smaller pieces. Because they are minimally processed, they retain much of their natural flavor and texture. Steel-cut oats take longer to cook than other types of oatmeal, but many people prefer their hearty, chewy texture.

Rolled Oats

Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, are steamed and then flattened with large rollers. This process makes them cook faster than steel-cut oats and gives them a softer, creamier texture. Rolled oats are still considered a whole food because they are minimally processed and contain only one ingredient: whole oat groats.

Instant Oats

Instant oats are pre-cooked and then dried, so they can be prepared quickly by adding hot water. They are the most processed of the three types of oatmeal. Because they have been pre-cooked and dried, they often contain added sugar and other ingredients to improve their flavor and texture. This can make them less healthy than other types of oatmeal.

Health Benefits of Oatmeal

Of these three types of oatmeal, instant oats are generally considered the most processed. Because they have been pre-cooked and dried, they often contain added sugar and other ingredients to improve their flavor and texture. This can make them less healthy than other types of oatmeal.

However, steel-cut and rolled oats are quite different. They are minimally processed and contain only one ingredient: whole oat groats. This means that they are a whole food that is rich in fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients. In fact, oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast foods you can eat. It has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, improved digestion, and better blood sugar control.

Toppings for Oatmeal

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that even minimally processed foods like steel-cut and rolled oats can still be high in calories if you add a lot of sugar or other toppings. To keep your oatmeal healthy, choose plain oats and add your own toppings, such as fresh fruit, nuts, or a drizzle of honey.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the truth about oatmeal is that it can be either a whole food or a processed food, depending on the type you choose. Instant oats are the most processed and often contain added sugar and other ingredients, but steel-cut and rolled oats are minimally processed and are a healthy choice for breakfast. So, if you want to enjoy the many health benefits of oatmeal, choose a whole-food variety like steel-cut or rolled oats and add your own healthy toppings. Your body will thank you!

Oatmeal processing Processed vs. unprocessed oatmeal Health benefits of unprocessed oatmeal Organic oatmeal options Non-GMO oatmeal choices