Is oatmeal considered whole grain? : The Truth About Oatmeal: Is It a Whole Grain?

Oatmeal: A Closer Look at Whether or not it is a Whole Grain

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food that is often touted for its health benefits. Many people believe that oatmeal is a whole grain, but the truth is a bit more complicated. In this article, we will take a closer look at oatmeal and explore whether or not it is a whole grain.

What is Oatmeal?

Oatmeal is made from whole oats that have been processed in various ways. The most common types of oatmeal are rolled oats, steel-cut oats, and instant oats. Rolled oats are made by steaming and flattening whole oats, which creates flat, disc-shaped flakes. Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, are made by cutting whole oats into small pieces. Instant oats are simply pre-cooked and dried rolled oats that can be rehydrated quickly with hot water.

Is Oatmeal a Whole Grain?

The answer to whether oatmeal is a whole grain is a bit complicated, as there are different definitions of what constitutes a whole grain. In general, a whole grain is any grain that contains all three parts of the grain kernel: the bran, endosperm, and germ. The bran is the outer layer of the grain that contains fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The endosperm is the middle layer of the grain that contains carbohydrates and protein, while the germ is the innermost layer of the grain that contains vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.

When oats are processed into oatmeal, the bran and germ are typically removed, leaving only the endosperm. This means that most types of oatmeal are not technically whole grains. However, there is some debate over whether or not oats should be considered whole grains. Some experts argue that oats are unique because they contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which has been shown to have many health benefits, including reducing cholesterol levels and improving heart health.

The Whole Grains Council defines whole grains as “any grain that includes all three parts of the grain kernel in their original proportions.” According to this definition, oatmeal would not be considered a whole grain. However, some organizations, such as the American Heart Association, consider oats to be a whole grain. The American Heart Association recommends consuming at least three servings of whole grains per day, including oats.

The Takeaway

So, is oatmeal a whole grain? The answer is that it depends on who you ask. From a technical standpoint, most types of oatmeal are not considered whole grains because they are processed and the bran and germ are removed. However, some experts argue that oats are unique and should be considered whole grains because of their health benefits.

Regardless of whether or not oatmeal is considered a whole grain, it is still a healthy choice for breakfast. Oats are rich in fiber, protein, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. They are also a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy throughout the morning.

When choosing oatmeal, opt for a brand that does not add sugar or other artificial ingredients. Plain, unsweetened oatmeal can be dressed up with toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, and cinnamon for a delicious and nutritious breakfast.

