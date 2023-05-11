Is Olivia Leaving All American : Will Olivia Say Goodbye to All American? Fans Speculate

Fans of the CW drama All American are speculating about the future of Olivia Baker, one of the show’s key characters. Played by Samantha Logan, Olivia is a troubled teenager who has struggled with addiction, depression, and trauma throughout the series. However, as the latest season nears its end, fans are concerned that Olivia might not return for the next season.

There are several reasons for this speculation, such as the fact that Olivia has been given less screen time and less focus than before. Additionally, Logan has been cast in a new Netflix series called Grand Army, which might limit her availability or interest in All American. Finally, the show has been renewed for a fourth season, but with some changes in the cast and the production.

Fans of the show have mixed emotions and opinions about Olivia’s potential exit. Some are worried that the show might lose its heart and soul if Olivia is gone, as she represents a unique and important perspective on addiction and mental health. Others argue that her storyline has become repetitive or predictable, and that the show needs to find a new direction.

Whatever happens, Logan’s portrayal of Olivia has left a lasting impression on the show and on the viewers. Whether Olivia says goodbye or not, she will always be remembered as a brave and complex character who faced her demons with honesty and grace.