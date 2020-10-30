Is Perrie Edwards Dead ? No Perrie Edwards Death Rumor is a Hoax. See What Happened.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that English singer, Perrie Edwards has died.

Who is Perrie Edwards

Perrie Louise Edwards is an English singer, known for being a member of the British four-piece girl group Little Mix. The group was formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and became the first group to win the competition. According to her profile on Wikipedia

What Happened to Perrie Edwards ?

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has shared that she as a slipped disc as well as a tear at the base of her spine, but that she’s soldiering on.

In a recent Twitter Q&A on the group’s account, Edwards shared the health update after a fan questioned if she was “recovering” from learning the choreography to the group’s latest music video and their performance on their talent show Little Mix: The Search. Yahoo news Reported.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an English or American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Perrie Edwards is fine and alive .

Comments and Reactions

I suffer with 3 different spine issues Scoliosis(but 2 curves)multi-level disc disease(crumbling discs)& arthritis😔I live on Fentanyl to try & relieve some pain #notverysuccessfull

PLEASE if you have back/spine issues, get them sorted ASAP! You’re young. Don’t end up like me😔xx — sharron claire best (@sharron333) October 29, 2020

Omg I’ve slipped a disc too and it’s soooo painful, u must be in agony trying to dance, look after yourself!! I’ve had a spinal injection to try and help with the pain as I’m a double amputee so lots of the things that’s advised, I can’t do 🤷🏼‍♀️, get better soon Perrie xxx — l (@lisafizzle) October 29, 2020

Perrie if you want another dare. I dare you to help me propose to pia (its not a secret I want to propose)! Itd be so amazing if you could seen as you’re the reason we met! Please its mean the world! My dms are open #StreamSweetMelody — Libby 🏳️‍🌈 (@libbymae00) October 28, 2020

send this to jesy poc mixers have noticed that over that last few months your tans have become more aggressive. we love you and want you to feel confident so we would never tell you to stop tanning, however please educate yourself and consider toning the tans down. please. — stream sweet melody. (@underjadee) October 28, 2020