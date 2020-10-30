Is Perrie Edwards Dead ? No Perrie Edwards Death Rumor is a Hoax. See What Happened.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that English singer, Perrie Edwards has died.

Who is Perrie Edwards

Perrie Louise Edwards is an English singer, known for being a member of the British four-piece girl group Little Mix. The group was formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and became the first group to win the competition. According to her profile on  Wikipedia

What Happened to Perrie Edwards ?

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has shared that she as a slipped disc as well as a tear at the base of her spine, but that she’s soldiering on.

In a recent Twitter Q&A on the group’s account, Edwards shared the health update after a fan questioned if she was “recovering” from learning the choreography to the group’s latest music video and their performance on their talent show Little Mix: The Search. Yahoo news Reported.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an English or American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Perrie Edwards is fine and alive .

 

Comments and Reactions

 

