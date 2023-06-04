Is Phillip Schofield Married? : The Truth Behind Phillip Schofield’s Marriage Status

Uncovering the Facts About Phillip Schofield’s Marital Status

Is Phillip Schofield Married?

Phillip Schofield is a well-known television presenter in the UK. He has been a part of the TV industry for over three decades and has become a household name. Schofield is known for his charismatic personality and his ability to engage with his audience. However, one question that many people have been asking is whether he is married or not.

Early Life and Career

Phillip Schofield was born on April 1, 1962, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England. He grew up in Newquay, Cornwall, where he attended Trenance Infant School and Newquay Tretherras School. From an early age, he showed an interest in performing and started his career in broadcasting when he was just 15 years old.

Schofield started working at the BBC as a booking clerk, but he quickly moved up the ranks and became a presenter on CBBC’s ‘The Broom Cupboard’. He worked for the BBC for several years before moving over to ITV in 1993.

Marriage and Family

Phillip Schofield is married to Stephanie Lowe. The couple met when they were both working at the BBC and have been together for over 27 years. They got married in 1993 and have two daughters together, Ruby and Molly.

Schofield has been very private about his personal life, and he rarely talks about his relationship with Lowe in public. However, in February 2020, he came out as gay and publicly thanked his wife and children for their support.

In an interview with The Sun, Schofield said, “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” He added that his family had been incredibly supportive and that he was grateful for their love and understanding.

Since coming out, Schofield has been open about his struggles with his sexuality and has spoken publicly about the importance of accepting yourself for who you are.

Career Highlights

Phillip Schofield has had a long and successful career in broadcasting. He has presented a variety of shows, including ‘This Morning’, ‘Dancing on Ice’, and ‘The Cube’. He has won several awards for his work, including a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2008.

Schofield is known for his ability to connect with his audience, and he has become a trusted figure in the UK media. He is also known for his charity work and has raised millions of pounds for various causes over the years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillip Schofield is married to Stephanie Lowe, and they have been together for over 27 years. The couple has two daughters together, and Schofield has been very private about his personal life. However, in February 2020, he came out as gay and publicly thanked his family for their support.

Schofield has had a long and successful career in broadcasting, and he has become a trusted figure in the UK media. He is known for his ability to engage with his audience and his charity work. Overall, Schofield’s personal life has been a topic of interest for many people, but he has always kept his private life out of the public eye.

