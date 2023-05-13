Is plank better with straight or bent arms? : The Science Behind Planking: Straight Arms vs. Bent Arms

Planking: Straight Arm vs. Bent Arm

Planking has become a popular exercise over the years, especially in the fitness world. It is a bodyweight exercise that involves holding the body in a straight, horizontal position, with only the forearms and toes touching the ground. The exercise requires the core muscles to engage, and it strengthens and tones the entire body, including the arms, shoulders, back, glutes, and legs.

Planking can be performed in different ways, but the two most common variations are straight arm planks and bent arm planks. In this article, we will delve into the science behind these two variations to help you understand which one is best for your fitness goals.

Straight Arm Planks

Straight arm planks involve holding the body in a horizontal position with the arms straight and the hands directly beneath the shoulders. This variation requires the muscles in the shoulders, arms, and wrists to engage, in addition to the core muscles.

One of the main benefits of straight arm planks is that they engage the muscles in the shoulders and arms, making them a great choice for upper body strengthening. They also require more wrist strength, which can be beneficial for individuals who want to improve their grip strength.

Another benefit of straight arm planks is that they engage the serratus anterior muscle, which is a muscle that is often overlooked in other exercises. This muscle helps to stabilize the shoulder blades, and strengthening it can help to improve posture and reduce the risk of shoulder injuries.

However, straight arm planks can be challenging for beginners, as they require a lot of upper body strength and stability. If you are new to planking, it is important to start with shorter hold times and gradually increase the duration as your strength improves.

Bent Arm Planks

Bent arm planks, also known as forearm planks, involve holding the body in a horizontal position with the forearms on the ground and the elbows directly beneath the shoulders. This variation requires the muscles in the forearms, shoulders, and core to engage.

One of the main benefits of bent arm planks is that they are easier to perform than straight arm planks, making them a great choice for beginners. They also place less strain on the wrists, which can be beneficial for individuals who have wrist pain or injuries.

Bent arm planks also engage the muscles in the forearms, which can improve wrist and grip strength. Additionally, they place less strain on the lower back than straight arm planks, making them a great option for individuals with lower back pain or injuries.

However, bent arm planks may not be as effective at engaging the muscles in the shoulders and arms as straight arm planks. They also do not engage the serratus anterior muscle as much as straight arm planks do. Therefore, if your goal is to specifically target these muscle groups, straight arm planks may be a better choice.

Which One is Better?

Both straight arm planks and bent arm planks have their benefits and drawbacks, and the best one for you depends on your fitness goals and current fitness level.

If your goal is to specifically target the muscles in the shoulders and arms, straight arm planks may be a better choice. They require more upper body strength and stability, but they engage the muscles in the shoulders, arms, and wrists more than bent arm planks.

On the other hand, if you are a beginner or have wrist pain or injuries, bent arm planks may be a better choice. They are easier to perform and place less strain on the wrists and lower back.

Regardless of which variation you choose, it is important to maintain proper form during planking to avoid injury and maximize the benefits. To perform a proper plank, start in a push-up position with your hands or forearms on the ground, shoulder-width apart. Engage your core muscles and hold your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Make sure to keep your hips level and avoid letting your lower back sag or arch.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both straight arm planks and bent arm planks are effective exercises for strengthening and toning the body, and the best one for you depends on your fitness goals and current fitness level. By understanding the science behind these two variations, you can make an informed decision about which one to include in your workout routine. Remember to maintain proper form and gradually increase the duration of your planks to see maximum results.

