Experts are referring to Putin as “Little Stalin” and questioning if the Russian President is following in the footsteps of the Soviet dictator, according to Hindustan News Hub. After the war in Ukraine, Putin’s actions have shocked the world, such as the recent explosion of Ukraine’s largest dam, Nova Kakhovka. However, those close to Putin claim that this behavior is not new.

Putin’s leadership style Soviet-era political tactics Putin’s authoritarian tendencies Russian democracy under threat Comparisons to Stalinist regime