Is Quando Rondo Dead ? No Tyquian Terrel Bowman a.k.a Quando Rondo Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American artist Tyquian Terrel Bowman a.k.a Quando Rondo has died.

Who is Quando Rondo

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, better known as Quando Rondo, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is signed to Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. He initially gained attention with the release of his song “I Remember” featuring Lil Baby in January 2018. According to his profile on Wikipedia.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Quando Rondo is fine and alive .

Everyone saying quando rondo dead. Ahh imma wait till proof come out — DJ $lickkkk (@SlickkkRickk) November 10, 2020

Oh shit quando rondo about to be a dead man 😂😂 I ain’t know none of that — 🖤 (@lhaa_phattyy) November 10, 2020

I seen a video on YouTube 5 hours ago saying it and people on here are saying it 😳 type in quando rondo dead on Twitter — chloe 🤍 (@solverseluna) November 10, 2020

Quando Rondo Taking His Homie To The Hospital After The Shooting Incident 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wv5HYkKPbI — Mr. Jimmy Mack (@DjFrisco954) November 6, 2020