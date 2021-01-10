Is Rita Marley Dead ? No Rita Marley Death Story is a Hoax.

Is Rita Marley Dead ? No Rita Marley Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Cuban-born Jamaican singer and the widow of Bob Marley has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

Who is Rita Marley

Alpharita Constantia “Rita” Marley, OD, is a Cuban-born Jamaican singer and the widow of Bob Marley. She was a member of the vocal group the I Threes, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, who gained recognition as the backing vocalists for Bob Marley and the Wailers. Wikipedia
Born25 July 1946 (age 74 years), Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
SpouseBob Marley (m. 1966–1981)

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an Jamaican celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

 


Rita is fine and alive .

Is Rita Marley Dead ? No Rita Marley Death Story is a Hoax.

