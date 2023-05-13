Is Rockefeller the same as Top of the Rock? : Exploring the Differences Between Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock

Exploring New York City: A Comparison of Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock

When it comes to iconic attractions in New York City, Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock are two of the most famous. These popular destinations offer visitors stunning views of the city skyline and provide a unique experience of the city. While both attractions share similarities, there are significant differences between the two that make each of them special in their own way.

Rockefeller Center: A Historic Complex in the Heart of Manhattan

Rockefeller Center is a complex of 19 commercial buildings located in Midtown Manhattan. It was built between 1930 and 1939 by the Rockefeller family and has since become one of New York City’s most famous tourist attractions. The complex is home to a variety of businesses, including the NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall, and the Top of the Rock observation deck.

Top of the Rock: A Modern Observation Deck with Breathtaking Views

The Top of the Rock observation deck is located on the 70th floor of the Rockefeller Center and offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. The observation deck is a standalone attraction that was built in 2005 and is located on the top of the GE Building, which is part of the Rockefeller Center complex. Visitors can enjoy 360-degree views of the city from three different levels, including the outdoor observation deck, which is open-air and provides an unobstructed view of the city. The observation deck is open every day from 8 am to midnight, and tickets can be purchased online or on-site.

Architecture and Design: A Contrast of Art Deco and Contemporary Styles

One of the main differences between Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock is the history and architecture of the buildings. Rockefeller Center was built in the 1930s and features Art Deco architecture, which is a popular design style from that era. The complex has been a part of New York City’s history for almost a century and has played an important role in the city’s development. In contrast, the Top of the Rock is a modern building that was built in 2005. It features contemporary architecture and design and offers visitors a more modern and sleek experience.

Experience and Atmosphere: A Variety of Activities vs. Focused Views

Another significant difference between the two attractions is the experience they offer visitors. Rockefeller Center is a vast complex that offers a range of activities for visitors, including shopping, dining, and entertainment. Visitors can explore the various buildings and attractions within the complex and experience the unique history and culture of the city. The Top of the Rock, on the other hand, is a more focused experience that is specifically designed to provide visitors with stunning views of the city skyline. The observation decks are the highlight of the attraction and offer a unique perspective on the city that is unmatched by any other attraction.

Views of the City: A Contrast of Wide and Focused Perspectives

The views from both Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock are breathtaking, but they offer different perspectives on the city. The Top of the Rock offers a wider view of the city skyline, including the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Hudson River. Visitors can also see the Chrysler Building, One World Trade Center, and the Statue of Liberty from the observation decks. In contrast, the views from Rockefeller Center are more focused on Midtown Manhattan, including the iconic buildings that make up the city’s skyline.

Cost and Value: A Comparison of Price and Experience

Finally, there is a difference in the cost of visiting both attractions. The Top of the Rock is slightly more expensive than the Rockefeller Center observation deck. However, the Top of the Rock offers a more focused experience and is a better option for visitors who want to see the city skyline from a higher vantage point. The Rockefeller Center observation deck is a great option for visitors who want to explore the complex and experience the history and culture of the city.

Conclusion: Two Must-See Attractions in New York City

In conclusion, both Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock are fantastic attractions that offer visitors a unique experience of the city. While they share similarities in terms of the stunning views they offer, there are significant differences between the two attractions that make each of them special in their own way. Whether visiting New York City for the first time or returning for a repeat visit, both Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock should be on any visitor’s list of must-see attractions.

